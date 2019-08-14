Cayman heat and rainfall set to rise

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service says we could experience nine heatwave days this month and that’s because temperatures are above the normal average.

That’s according to the weather service’s August climate bulletin.

The report said the months of August through October are forecasted to bring more showers and heatwaves.

Rainfall for April through June of this year was above average and is expected to be 45% above the average for the months of August till October.

Temperatures for August through October are predicted to be 50% above normal.

It said over the last decade at least ten heatwave days are counted in Cayman from August to October, this year the weather service is forecast at least 14 heatwave days between July to September.

Cayman National Climate Bulletin August 2019

