Hurley’s Media Sales
Weather

Cayman Islands weather forecast 13-14 August

August 13, 2019
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

Light winds and slight seas are expected today due to a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. An increase chance of showers is expected for tomorrow morning as a tropical wave moves across our area. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving towards the west

FORECAST

 

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be southeast at 5 to 10 knots.  Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of early morning showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F.  Winds will besoutheast at 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

TIDES:

Today: High 9:16 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 3:20 a.m. High 8:42 a.m. Low 2:59 p.m. High 9:39 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 6:53 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:07            a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:53 p.m. Tomorrow.

                       

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Thursday evening.

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
C3
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: