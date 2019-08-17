Cayman Islands weather forecast 16-17 August

Isolated showers are expected over the next 24 hours as a tropical wave moves across our area tonight. Moderate winds and seas are also expected as the pressure gradient increases across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers, over the Cayman area, moving towards the west.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be moderate to rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet with swells likely along the south coast. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

TIDES:

Today: High 10:22 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 4:31 a.m. High 10:22 a.m. Low 4:17 p.m. High 10:44 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:51 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:07 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for An increase in shower activity from Sunday evening as another tropical wave moves into our area.

