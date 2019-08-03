Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Islands weather forecast 2-3 July

August 2, 2019
Angela Sevilla
SYNOPSIS:                                                                                    

Cloudiness and showers associated with a tropical wave over the northwest will spread across the Cayman area during the next 24 hours. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.

FORECAST

 

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 40% chance of showers and some thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be southeast at 5 to 10 knots.  Seas will be slight wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 40% chance of showers and some thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F.  Winds will besoutheast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

TIDES:

Today:  Low 4:25 p.m. High 10:56 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 5:21 a.m. High 11:15 a.m. Low 5:17 p.m. High 11:39 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 6:59 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:03            a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:59 p.m. Tomorrow.

                       

OUTLOOK: is for the decrease in cloudiness and shower activity through Saturday evening as the tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean.

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

