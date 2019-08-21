Hurley’s Media Sales
Weather

Cayman Islands weather forecast 20-21 August

August 20, 2019
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
2 Min Read

A tropical wave interacting with an upper level low over the western Caribbean will continue to support isolated showers along with thunder across our area tonight. A decrease in showers is expected from tomorrow morning as the tropical wave weakens and the upper level low moves west of our area.  Radar images show scattered showers around the Cayman area, moving towards the northwest.

FORECAST

 

Tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east at 10 to 15 knots.  Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

 

Tomorrow:  Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

 

TIDES:

Today: Low 6:16 p.m. 

Tomorrow: High 12:03 a.m. Low 7:14 a.m. High 1:44 p.m. Low 7:48 p.m. 

 

SUNSET: 6:48 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:08 a.m. Tomorrow.

                       

OUTLOOK: is for further decrease in cloudiness and showers through Thursday as the upper level low moves further west of our area.

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
C3
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: