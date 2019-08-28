Cayman Islands weather forecast 27-28 August

Light northeasterly winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a slack pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show no showers in the Cayman area. Further east, Tropical Storm Dorian currently located over the Eastern Caribbean will move near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning then is expected to move near or over eastern Hispaniola by Wednesday evening.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami Florida is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Dorian and Tropical Depression Six:

Which at 4 p.m. Dorian was located near 15.3 north and 62.5 west or about 80 miles west of Dominica with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and moving towards the west to northwest at 13 mph.

Which at 4 p.m. TD Six was located near 31.8 north and 71.8 west or about 410 miles west of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving towards the north to northwest at 7 mph.

These systems pose no threat to the Cayman Islands.

For further information on this system please check the National Hurricane Center website at http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F with a heat index of 109 degrees F. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 7:54 p.m. .

Tomorrow: Low 2:10 a.m. High 7:30 a.m. Low 1:59 p.m. High 8:29 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:43 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:10 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:42 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for an increase in cloudiness and showers from Thursday morning along with light northerly winds

and slight seas as Topical Storm Dorian moves north of Hispaniola.

