Cayman Islands weather forecast 29-30 August

Light and variable winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a slack pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean. Additionally, upper level conditions will become more favorable to support some showers and thunder today. Radarimages show scattered showers around the Cayman area which are drifting towards the southwest.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami Florida is issuing advisories on Hurricane Dorian:

Which at 4 p.m. Dorian was located near 22.5 north and 67.7 west or about 330 miles east of the southeastern Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and moving towards the northwest at 13 mph.

This system poses no threat to the Cayman Islands.

For further information on these systems, please check the National Hurricane Center website at http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers and thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be southeast 5 to 10 knots later tonight. Seas will be smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers and thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be southerly at 5 to 10 knots with higher gust in showers. Seas will be smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

Today: High 9:04 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 3:23 a.m. High 9:13 a.m. Low 3:24 p.m. High 9:40 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:41 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:10 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:41 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather through Friday night along with light southerly winds and slight seas. Over the next few days Hurricane Dorian is expected move northwestward over the Atlantic Ocean north of the Caribbean Islands turning west on Saturday and crossing over the northwest Bahamas on Sunday.

