Cayman Islands weather forecast 8-9 August

Isolated showers and possible thunder are expected across the Cayman area over the next 24 hours as a tropical wave moves across the western Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area, which are moving towards the northwest.

FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder, mainly over the Sister Islands. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and some thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will beeast to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 10:57 a.m. High 6:00 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 12:08 a.m. High 5:25 a.m. Low 12:07 p.m. High 6:56 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:56 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:05 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for an increase in cloudiness and showers from Friday morning as an upper level low moves over the Cayman area.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

