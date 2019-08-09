Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Islands weather forecast 8-9 August

August 8, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Isolated showers and possible thunder are expected across the Cayman area over the next 24 hours as a tropical wave moves across the western Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area, which are moving towards the northwest.

FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

 

Tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder, mainly over the Sister Islands. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots.  Seas will be slight to moderate wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and some thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F.  Winds will beeast to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 10:57 a.m. High 6:00 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 12:08 a.m. High 5:25 a.m. Low 12:07 p.m. High 6:56 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 6:56 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:05            a.m. Tomorrow.

                       

OUTLOOK: is for an increase in cloudiness and showers from Friday morning as an upper level low moves over the Cayman area.

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

