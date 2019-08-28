Host Barrie Quappe sits down with 2 contestants from this years Miss World Cayman Islands.
-
Share This!
Cayman Now: Miss World Cayman Islands
August 28, 2019
1 Min Read
You may also like
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Hurricane Season Updates
August 23, 2019
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Same Sex Marriage – Is It A Human Right?
August 22, 2019
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Miss Cayman Islands Universe
August 21, 2019
About the author
Angela Sevilla
Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.