Cayman scholars awarded

August 26, 2019
Carolina Lopez
Cayman’s new batch of scholarship awardees are sent off in style.
The 140 awardees were celebrated at a special ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Education Scholarship Secretariat.
Acting manager of the Secretariat, Dr. Shari Smith, said it is important to not only celebrate the students’ achievements but for students to take advantage of this opportunity.
“At the end we do ask for students return and pass it on to the community and to the rest of the Cayman population, the more that you learn over there or even locally wherever you’re going to go studying, the more that you can share when you get back,” Dr. Smith said.
The secretariat has awarded over 1600 students locally and overseas with scholarships using its annual $12 million budget.

