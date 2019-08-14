Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Cayman to host CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championships qualifying stage

August 13, 2019
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Women’s national football returns to the pitch for the second time this month as the Cayman Islands plays host to the CONCACAF Women Under-17 Championships qualification stage at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

Playing out of Group B, the Cayman Islands Women’s Under-17s will face Dominica on Wednesday, 21 August at 7:30 p.m., Martinique on Friday, 23 August at 7:30 p.m., and Antigua & Barbuda on Sunday, 25 August at 7:30 p.m.

Early games include Martinique versus Antigua & Barbuda on Wednesday, 21 August at 5:00 p.m., Dominica versus Antigua & Barbuda on Friday, 23 August at 5:00 p.m., and Dominica versus Martinique on Sunday, 25 August at 5:00 p.m.

Winners from Group A, B, C and D of the qualification stage will join the top three of four teams who gained automatic entry from Groups E, F, G, and H in the Round of 16 in the seventh CONCACAF Women’s 17 Championships in 2020. The top three teams from the championships qualify for the 2020 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Roster: Cayman Islands

Chloe Bentick-Lalli
Hannah Scott
Lily Powery
Artemis Deslandes-Hydes
Satiah Miller
Nassaria Whittaker
Kayla Bradley
Shuwayne Fyne
Alexia Bromfield
Katriona Williams
Molly Kehoe
Shayana Windsor
Khensani Welcome
Keya Berry
Ethana Villalobos
Kiara Lemay
Kalie Ebanks
Ashlyn Evans
Eva Bothwell
Riley Doyle

Qualification Stage: 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championships

Group A: Honduras, St. Lucia, Anguilla, Bonaire

Group B: Antigua & Barbuda, Cayman Islands, Martinique, Dominica

Group C: Barbados, St. Kitts & Nevis, US Virgin Islands, Belize

Group D: Bahamas, Curacao, Guyana, St. Vincent and the Grenadines



Group Stage: 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championships

Group E: Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago, Bermuda, Dominican Republic

Group F: Canada, Costa Rica, Panama, Cuba

Group G: United States, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

