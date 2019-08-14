Cayman to host CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championships qualifying stage

Women’s national football returns to the pitch for the second time this month as the Cayman Islands plays host to the CONCACAF Women Under-17 Championships qualification stage at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

Playing out of Group B, the Cayman Islands Women’s Under-17s will face Dominica on Wednesday, 21 August at 7:30 p.m., Martinique on Friday, 23 August at 7:30 p.m., and Antigua & Barbuda on Sunday, 25 August at 7:30 p.m.

Early games include Martinique versus Antigua & Barbuda on Wednesday, 21 August at 5:00 p.m., Dominica versus Antigua & Barbuda on Friday, 23 August at 5:00 p.m., and Dominica versus Martinique on Sunday, 25 August at 5:00 p.m.

Winners from Group A, B, C and D of the qualification stage will join the top three of four teams who gained automatic entry from Groups E, F, G, and H in the Round of 16 in the seventh CONCACAF Women’s 17 Championships in 2020. The top three teams from the championships qualify for the 2020 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Roster: Cayman Islands

Chloe Bentick-Lalli

Hannah Scott

Lily Powery

Artemis Deslandes-Hydes

Satiah Miller

Nassaria Whittaker

Kayla Bradley

Shuwayne Fyne

Alexia Bromfield

Katriona Williams

Molly Kehoe

Shayana Windsor

Khensani Welcome

Keya Berry

Ethana Villalobos

Kiara Lemay

Kalie Ebanks

Ashlyn Evans

Eva Bothwell

Riley Doyle

Qualification Stage: 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championships

Group A: Honduras, St. Lucia, Anguilla, Bonaire

Group B: Antigua & Barbuda, Cayman Islands, Martinique, Dominica

Group C: Barbados, St. Kitts & Nevis, US Virgin Islands, Belize

Group D: Bahamas, Curacao, Guyana, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Full schedule, click here.

Group Stage: 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championships

Group E: Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago, Bermuda, Dominican Republic

Group F: Canada, Costa Rica, Panama, Cuba

Group G: United States, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua

