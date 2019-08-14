Cayman to host CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championships qualifying stage

Women’s national football returns to the pitch for the second time this month as the Cayman Islands plays host to the CONCACAF Women Under-17 Championships qualification stage at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.
Playing out of Group B, the Cayman Islands Women’s Under-17s will face Dominica on Wednesday, 21 August at 7:30 p.m., Martinique on Friday, 23 August at 7:30 p.m., and Antigua & Barbuda on Sunday, 25 August at 7:30 p.m.
Early games include Martinique versus Antigua & Barbuda on Wednesday, 21 August at 5:00 p.m., Dominica versus Antigua & Barbuda on Friday, 23 August at 5:00 p.m., and Dominica versus Martinique on Sunday, 25 August at 5:00 p.m.
Winners from Group A, B, C and D of the qualification stage will join the top three of four teams who gained automatic entry from Groups E, F, G, and H in the Round of 16 in the seventh CONCACAF Women’s 17 Championships in 2020. The top three teams from the championships qualify for the 2020 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India.
Roster: Cayman Islands
Chloe Bentick-Lalli
Hannah Scott
Lily Powery
Artemis Deslandes-Hydes
Satiah Miller
Nassaria Whittaker
Kayla Bradley
Shuwayne Fyne
Alexia Bromfield
Katriona Williams
Molly Kehoe
Shayana Windsor
Khensani Welcome
Keya Berry
Ethana Villalobos
Kiara Lemay
Kalie Ebanks
Ashlyn Evans
Eva Bothwell
Riley Doyle
Qualification Stage: 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championships
Group A: Honduras, St. Lucia, Anguilla, Bonaire
Group B: Antigua & Barbuda, Cayman Islands, Martinique, Dominica
Group C: Barbados, St. Kitts & Nevis, US Virgin Islands, Belize
Group D: Bahamas, Curacao, Guyana, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Group Stage: 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championships
Group E: Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago, Bermuda, Dominican Republic
Group F: Canada, Costa Rica, Panama, Cuba
Group G: United States, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua
