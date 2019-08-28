Cayman’s Carifesta 2019 delegation returns

Cayman’s Carifesta 2019 contingent is back on home soil.

The Cayman National Cultural Foundation team returned from the Trinidad and Tobago Carifesta 2019 showcase Monday (26 August).

Carifesta theatre delegate, Jevaughnie Ebanks, said Cayman was well received at the regional cultural event.

He said Cayman’s play Downside up, which was written by Dr. Frank McField and directed by CNCF’s Henry Muttoo, was acclaimed by the Carifesta audience.

He said it was just a small taste of Cayman had to showcase.

“It went really good and we also had Cameron Diaz, who I mentioned earlier, he was the only Caymanian in the youth orchestra. They had an entire youth orchestra that represented the entire Caribbean and he was the only one there so we represented well all over,” Mr. Bush said.

Cayman’s 2019 Carifesta contingent comprised of over 50 performers.

