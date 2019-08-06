Hurley’s Media Sales
CIAA aims to open new shared-use passenger lounge at airport

August 5, 2019
Carolina Lopez
The Cayman Islands Airport Authority announces a new project as it continues its expansion of Owen Roberts International Airport.
It is now seeking proposals for a shared-use passenger lounge at the airport.

In a statement Monday (5 August), the CIAA said it is seeking professionals with experience in operating luxury lounges to design, construct, and operate the shared-use passenger lounge.
The cost of the project has not been released, however, the Authority will be holding a pre-proposal meeting and site tour of the lounge space on Thursday (8 August).

