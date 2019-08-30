Contracts green lighted for Mental Health facility

The mental health facility is back on track.

That’s the word from the government.

Thursday (29 August) the Ministry of Health said construction of the long-term residential mental health facility will begin mid-October.

The Ministry also announced the awardees of contracts for the different construction phases.

Phoenix Limited has been awarded the $5.8 million contract to build the facility.

Ron Wilson’s Equipment will be doing the enabling works estimated to cost $1.3 million.

AAA Construction will be building the cottages works packages projected to cost around $7.9 million in total for all three clusters.

There will be a total of nine residential spaces that can house 54 patients at a time.

Preview attachment LTRMHF Press Release.docx

LTRMHF Press Release.docx 86 KB

Preview attachment LTRMHF Rendering.PNG

LTRMHF Rendering.PNG 1.1 MB

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

