Court clears Lewis, criminal charges dismissed

Senior Immigration officer Jeannie Lewis is cleared of drug-related and harbouring illegal migrant charges.

It stems from a raid at her home back in 2016.

However, there is no word on when she will be reinstated.

Ms. Lewis has been on suspension since she was arrested.

She was accused of permitting the consumption of controlled drugs at her savannah home and knowingly assisting a person to remain unlawfully in the Cayman Islands.

Magistrate Kristy-Ann Gunn ruled on Friday (23 August) that the Crown failed to establish its case against Ms. Lewis.

Speaking on his client’s behalf, defence attorney Richard Barton welcomed the ruling.

“She is a highly decorated officer of the highest distinction in her 30-year very stellar and unblemished career and as one could imagine this brought about a level of anxiety that is she happy to see put to rest. So no doubt she is more than thrilled for her name to be cleared and to be vindicated,” said Mr. Barton.

It is unclear if the Prosecution will appeal the ruling.

