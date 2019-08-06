Courtney Spence murder: Cops say new lines of inquiry being pursued

Investigations continue into the murder of George Town resident Courtney Spence.

Mr. Spence was gunned down nearly ten years ago, in January of 2010.

The Serious Crime Review team has been tracking down new information since the murder inquiry was reactivated last November.

Mr. Spence was 32-years-old when he was fatally shot in the Progressive Distributors parking lot in Industrial Park.

Police said the inquiry has lead officers to track down information in Jamaica.

“The murder inquiry is still an ongoing matter for the police, so far we have been interviewing potential witnesses for the case. Those interviews have led to further lines of inquiry that the police are carrying out at this time,” said Jodi-Ann Powery, RCIPS media relations officer.

Crime Stoppers has posted a $50,000 reward for information in this case.

Police said hefty rewards like that are posted specifically in gun-related murders.

