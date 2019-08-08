Hurley’s Media Sales
CUC upgrades continue

August 7, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
CUC released its second-quarter results this week and it shows an increase in earnings of just under $1 million.
It is due in part to increased air conditioning usage thanks to a spike in local temperatures.
On Wednesday (7 August) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with CUC Vice President of Customer Services and Technology Sacha Tibbetts to discuss the results and CUC’s continuing upgrades.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

