Data Protection Law latest

In two months time, the Data Protection Law will be in full force. That means the Ombudsman will have full responsibility to enforce the law that protects people’s personal information.

Deputy Ombudsman, Jan Liebaers, said his team is ready to take on the task of protecting people’s personal data.

“Establish the facts, draw conclusions and see if there were any violations of the law,” said mister Liebaers.

The Data Protection Law was passed two years ago but it will now come into force with regulations in hand at the end of September. If a company is found to be misusing personal data, they can be fined 250,000 dollars or even time in prison.

Mister Liebaers said a person can bring a complaint to the Ombudsman’s office or an own motion investigation can be launched.

“That could be a particular business, organization or it could be a whole industry, then we actually have the power to go in an investigate that as well, so there’s also a proactive and reactive part to doing enforcement,” said mister Liebaers.

Mister Liebaers said everyone will need to pay close attention to the collection and use of personal data from now on.

“Certain things need to remain private, that we all have public lives, we also have private lives, there’s no discussion on how valid that principle is,” said mister Liebaers

The Ombudsman’s office said it is expecting an initial peak of complaints once the law comes into full force. The Ombudsman’s office said it will be going on a roadshow to explain how the law works.

The date for full compliance is September 30th.

