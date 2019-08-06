Derek Haines on Challenge

Veteran runner Derek Haines and Mike Burcome recently completed their Coast to Coast challenge.

It was all in a bid to raise funds for Cayman’s Special Needs Foundation.

Mr. Haines is no stranger to running for local causes.

But the 900 mile trek from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea along the Pyrenees mountain range proved a challenge for the 70-year-old.

On Monday (5 August) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Mr. Haines to talk about that trek.

