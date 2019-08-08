Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime Culture News

DOE warns the public about turtle poaching

August 7, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
2 Min Read

The Department of Environment (DOE) is warning the public about poaching sea turtles.

It comes after DOE staff removed the shell of an adult green sea turtle from a dumpster on Saturday (3 August).

DOE’s Conservation Officer Ronnie Dougall said anyone caught in the act of poaching will feel the consequences.

“Saturday morning we got a call from the RCIPS, Inspector Brad Ebanks, that a member of the public had made an anonymous call saying that a turtle shell had been found in a dumpster in the vicinity of Morgan’s Harbour. It was a green sea turtle which of been slaughtered and it was definitely not a turtle from Turtle Centre.  We estimate the total to be out about 200 to 300 pounds when he was alive,” said Mr. Dougall. The DOE has a new sea turtle conservation plan for public comment, the plan addresses issues like poaching.

“With turtles, we have zero-tolerance. It’s an immediate arrest, we will take them to Fairbanks and process them, we will prosecute them to the full extent of the law with the maximum penalty of $500,000 or up to four years in jail and we will push that. If we find out they have been in a vehicle or a boat whether it’s $1 million boat or $100 boat, we will take it guaranteed. Will take your boat and will take your vehicle and a put it to the court for the vessel or the vehicle to be forfeited to the Crown,” said Mr. Dougall.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Face & Body
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: