Ebanks named Cayman’s new UK, Europe Representative

August 16, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
André Ebanks is Cayman’s new United Kingdom and Europe Representative.
Government announced Mr. Ebanks’ appointment Thursday (15 August) afternoon.
He replaces Eric Bush.
Mr. Bush was recently appointed to head up the new International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs Ministry.
Mr. Ebanks is currently the deputy chief officer in the Ministry of Community Affairs.
He will commence his three-year secondment to the post on 2 September.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, who is currently Mr. Ebanks’ Minister, congratulated him on the appointment.

Mr. McLaughlin stressed the importance of Mr. Ebanks’ new role.

“The Cayman Islands Representative to the UK and Europe is a vital role in maintaining and enhancing our relationship with the governments of the United Kingdom and throughout Europe. I have every confidence that André will do an excellent job in his secondment and continue to build on the excellent work done by Eric Bush over the last 3 years.  As the UK continues to wrestle with the issues presented by Brexit and as we continue ourselves to deal with the complexities and challenges to our Financial Services industry as a result of initiatives largely driven by the European Union, it is vital we have a capable and willing Caymanian on the ground to represent our Islands. I believe André will ably fulfill this role on our behalf.”

Mr. Ebanks, commenting on his appointment, said, “I am honoured to have been selected for this post.”

“The London office sits in the heart of the city; one of the political and economic capitals of the world (and one whose country we share a constitutional link with). As such, it serves at ground zero on the international frontline to protect and advance the interests of the Cayman Islands and all its residents,” he explained.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

