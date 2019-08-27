Hurley’s Media Sales
Elections Office clears near 94 percent of names needed for referendum

August 26, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The Elections Office is zeroing in on the threshold to trigger Cayman’s first people’s initiated referendum.
The Office released its latest figures Monday (26 August) saying it has verified nearly 94 percent of the signatures needed to trigger a vote on government’s multi-million dollar port project.
It said it needs to verify just 332 more names to hit the required target of 5292 signatures for a people’s initiated referendum.
As it stands the Elections Office said it has 781 more names remaining on the Cruise Port Referendum Cayman petition, after having verified 4960 names.

To read more: https://www.electionsoffice.ky

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

