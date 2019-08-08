Fake US$100 bills seized, police warn businesses, public

Police issue a warning as counterfeit US currency is seized.

They said fake US $100 bills were turned in to their offices from local businesses after it was passed off as the real deal.

The Financial Crimes Unit said over the past week they have received reports of fake money being passed off at local businesses.

So far three fake $100 bills have been found in circulation.

While fake money is not a new occurrence, police said the discovery of the bills is not something they are taking lightly.

“We do want to alert the public, especially business owners that there are circulations of counterfeit notes out there and so you have to do your due diligence in ensuring that the notes that you are receiving in your business or personally as change from other businesses are correct notes,” said Jodi Ann Powery, RCIPS Media Relations Officer.

Police urge anyone who may have received counterfeit bills to turn them in.

