Flag Football: Wolverines make their move on Women’s Division

The dark horse of the CIFFA Women’s division are making their move on the league’s three-time defending champions as the Red Stripe Wolverines defeated the Jaguars 12-0 Monday (12 August) to kick off week six of the 2019 Cayman Islands Flag Football Association season.

Led by quarterback sneaks from both Agueda Blake and Antoinette Lewis, the Wolverines have now won five straight games. The Jags dropped their sixth straight of the season.

“Even though we started slow and left points on the field in the first half, we came back determined in the second half and capitalized on our opportunities,” said Head Coach Adrean Russell.

The Wolverines (5-2-0) are now level on wins with the three-time defending women’s champion HSM Vipers (5-1-0) with a showdown between the two clubs scheduled for this Saturday (17 August) starting at 3:45 p.m. at the Ed Bush Stadium.

“Vipers will be a great test to see where we are as a team,” said Russell. “They are always prepared and focused and leave it all on the field. I look forward to the Red Stripe Wolverines rising to the challenge this Saturday.”

In week two, the Vipers edged the Wolverines 7-6. Russell says a win versus the Vipers could provide the momentum the team needs to claim the team’s first title since 2015.

‘We are having a good season thus far,” said Russell. “Now that we are at the midway point it’s good for the ladies to see the hard work in practice paying off on the field. The Wolverines have the heart of a champion, and we are working to show that heart on game day. The real test now is how we finish the season and head into the playoffs. If we play as a team, and continue to rise to the challenges we face, the sky is the limit.”

Also in week six, the Greenhouse Lynx (5-2-0) won their third straight game of the year in a 13-0 victory over the Sharks (1-6-0) who have now lost five straight games.

Burke takes double honours at CIFFA All-Star Game

The Cayman Islands Flag Football Association mixed it up Saturday (10 August) with both men’s and women’s All-Star Games at the Ed Bush Playing Field.

In the Women’s All-Star Game, Team Edge’s Ericia Burke threw for one touchdown and ran for another en route to a 23-21 victory over Team Oliver. Lynx running back Shenel Gall won MVP honours. In the Men’s All-Star Game, Hellcats quarterback William Peguero was named MVP as Team Perry topped Team Rohan 14-6.

Burke also won the women’s longest field goal competition, while Hellcats Joseph Tatum was the top men’s kicker.

Vipers Alicia Evans won the female quarterback challenge.

Here is a look at Week Six of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association:

Women’s Division

Saturday, 17 August

Ed Bush Stadium

1:00 p.m.

Lynx (5-2)

v

Sharks (1-6)

3:45 p.m.

Vipers (5-1)

v

Wolverines (5-2)

Men’s Division

Saturday, 17 August

Ed Bush Stadium

2:15 p.m.

Hellcats (1-4)

v

Wolves (3-2)

5:00 p.m.

Maples (2-3)

v

Panthers (4-1)

