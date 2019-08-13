Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Football: Girls U14s top Caribbean Challenge Series group

August 12, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
3 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Girls Under-14s finished atop Group 2 of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Challenge Series Friday (9 August) after a 1-1 draw with St. Lucia in the third and final game of a three-game, four team series held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

Both teams finished with five points gaining one win and two draws each, however, Cayman finished first overall on goal differential. Curacao finished third with four points, while Barbados was fourth with one point.

With a 1-1 draw for each team after day one, Cayman came back Wednesday (7 August) to defeat Curacao 3-0, while St. Lucia beat Barbados 3-2.

Cayman had a lucky start to the first half as keeper Raeanna Stewart had a clearance attempt blocked by St. Lucian striker Jerdel King-Emery that landed in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.  Moments later, St. Lucia keeper Nieasha Edward bobbled a 30-foot Cayman free kick that seemed to cross the goal line, but she was signaled by the referee to play on. A few minutes later, captain Alexia Bromfield crossed to an unmarked Ashlyn Evans in the box who was tackled by St. Lucia defender Arnicka Louis.

After initially signaling for a penalty, the referee ruled it a goal kick.

In the second half, the U14s came out aggressive and eager to equalize. In the 42nd minute, Bromfield sent a through ball at midfield to a streaking Evans down the right side who slotted home to equalize 1-1.

Later in the second, a fast counter-attack and a crisp on-two between Sophie Williams and Evans freed Stoyanna Stewart for a chance at point-blank range, but the Elite standout could not find the back of the net.

“I think they were a little nervous at the start,” said Assistant Head Coach Noel Kane. “We went back into the dressing room at half thinking we were the better team, but St. Lucia plays with a lot of heart. We needed to match them, and I think we did in the second half. It was a very intense game, we are delighted, they really deserve it. They’ve been worked so hard since late last year, they’ve been training for this and really came through.  We kept pushing, we changed the formation in the second half. First half we tried to exploit the space we had, we played two up front, and one going left down the wing.”

“The girls were very upset (with the non-penalty call), but they have to have respect for referees,” said Kane. “I asked if it was a penalty at half and she said no, so we have to accept their decisions.”

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
C3
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
Eclipze – Face & Body
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: