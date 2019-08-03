Hurley’s Media Sales
Gov’t mulling Bodden Town “mini-hospital”

August 2, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Health Services Authority (HSA) and government leaders have discussed plans for what is being called “a mini-hospital” in Bodden Town.

Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour confirms 10 acres of land along Anton Bodden Road have been set aside for the proposed facility. He believes having a mini-hospital in the area will serve the country well.

“The best place to put such a hospital, a mini-hospital, would be in central Bodden Town because it’s the fastest growing and also it can service and save lives midway point anywhere throughout this country,” he said. “There are also a number of other emergency services that are planning to build on this property. It’s about a 10-acre property and the hospital doesn’t intend to utilise all of this property, probably just about half of it, and we hope within the plans with HSA to move some of the services from George Town and centralise it here in Bodden Town,” said Mr. Seymour.

There is no timeline for when this project would move forward. 

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

