Gov’t spends over $60k on port ads

August 12, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Government has spent just over $60, 000 on advertising for its pro-port campaigns in the last 19 months.
The figure was released through a Freedom of Information in response to a request from the group FOI Cayman 345.
According to the FOI, the figure covers all print and electronic ads, as well as, spending on the Support Our Tourism campaign.
The figure also includes payment of a monthly $5,000 retainer for the Fountainhead marketing agency.
Government said it is not affiliated to the Cayman’s Port, Cayman’s Future group nor does it spend any money with it.

Read the FOI response: Foi 87057 (3)

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

