Gov’t to embark on port PR campaign

August 12, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Government is readying its public relations campaign for its multi-million dollar port project.
To this end, the government has issued a Request For Proposals for a public education campaign specific to the project.
Last month the Verdant Isle group was named to deliver on the facility.
In its RFP announcement, government said it is now in a position to embark on a high intensity, comprehensive PR and marketing communications campaign.
The RFP states the aim of the campaign is to “provide information to the public that could not be disclosed previously due to the ongoing procurement process.”
The deadline for submissions is 27 August.
There is no word on the cost for the campaign.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

