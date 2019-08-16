Heatwave days expected for Cayman in coming months

“For the next three months we expect our temperatures to be above normal,” so says National Weather Services weather forecaster, Avalon Porter.

It is a prediction the Cayman Islands National Weather Service released in its climate bulletin this week. In it, the NWS said hotter temperatures are coming for the next three months, including heatwave days. Mr. Porter said the number of heatwave days expected are based on the history they keep on their reports.

“We wouldn’t be able to tell you that we are expecting a heatwave today, but we can say the probability of experiencing three or four heatwave days over the next three months is a certain probability of that occurant,” Mr. Porter said.

University student, Oshane Gordon, talked about the recent rising heat in Cayman.

“Trust me every day gets hotter than the day before,” Mr. Gordon said.

The team at the NWS said it will continue.

Mr. Porter explained these predictions stem from using correlations between sea surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean sea.

“Based on how our temperatures self-perform over the past 30 years, we are expecting the sea surface temperatures to maybe increase or decrease and we are basically making our predictions based on that,” Mr. Porter said.

As for heatwave days, he said, usually they occur on days that the heat index falls in the 90th percentile. That’s temperatures above 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

He said heatwaves could affect people differently so prepping for hot days is important.

“If you know that there’s going to be an increasing heatwave day, then make sure your hydrated and take on necessary precautions,” Mr. Porter said.

As for Mr. Gordon, “I drink more re-hydrating drinks such as lemon and lime made drinks, more water definitely that’s a must.”

