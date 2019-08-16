HR review planned, Port Authority issues RFP

The Port Authority is set to embark on a Human Resources organisational review.

It follows a scathing report from the Auditor General last year.

The report highlighted a number of HR and purchasing breaches at the Authority.

Following this Port Director Clement Reid was removed.

A permanent replacement is yet to be appointed to the post.

The HR review was given the green light at a recent board meeting.

According to the board meeting’s minutes, the aim is to conduct an overall review of the HR policies and provide processes and procedures for hiring, firing, and procurement.

The RFP for the review ended Wednesday (14 August).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

