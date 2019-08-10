Hurley’s Roundabout gets stoplight signal

Motorists driving through South Sound heading eastbound will have a traffic signal on their commute come Monday (12 August). It comes as the National Roads Authority (NRA) put the final touches on the new stoplight near the Hurley’s roundabout. The new lights will only be activated during evening peak hours Mondays through Fridays only.

The NRA said the stoplight is fitted with an illuminated red light that signals drivers to stop and an amber light that signals to proceed with caution. It said the new traffic light will be an interim solution for traffic relief in the area.

Additionally, the NRA said, the first set of electronic vehicle registration detection devices will be installed on the traffic signal’s pole to read drivers registration stickers and plates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

