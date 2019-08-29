Hurricane Dorian prompts Cayman Airways flight waivers

As Hurricane Dorian heads north national flag carrier Cayman Airways is offering waivers for those wishing to cancel their flights between the Cayman Islands and Miami and Tampa.

In a statement Wednesday (28 August) afternoon, Cayman Airways said the waiver applies to passengers holding ticketed reservations made on or before 28 August for travel between 30 August and 3 September.

Travel for changed flight segments may be re-booked by 3 September for travel no later than 16 September.

