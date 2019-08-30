Hurricane season predictions slightly increased

As the hurricane season gets set to enter its peak next month, those at the National Weather Service are calling on the public to be prepared.

It comes as the National Hurricane Centre and other weather forecast agencies upgrade their predictions for the season.

National Weather Service forecaster Gilbert Miller to discuss these new predictions.

He said the upgraded predictions do not present a large margin of difference from earlier predictions.

“They upgraded a little bit to 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes and three becoming major. So they expect the season to be a lot more active than they previously thought, that is due to the weakening of the El Nino in the Pacific and the warmer than normal waters in the Atlantic,” said Mr. Miller.

Hurricane Dorian is set to grow to a Category 4 hurricane by Sunday (31 August).

It has already left a trail of damage and destruction in its wake.

Mr. Miller said the storm is a reminder to prepare.

“It is not time to relax the season is not over until November 30, you should be aware and focused stay focused and stay prepared until such time,” Mr. Miller said.

Hurricane preparedness

