Iguana cull: Nearly 1 million iguanas culled

Nearly one million green iguanas have been culled since the Department of Environment (DOE) started the great iguana cull last October (2018), that’s according to the Department’s latest stats.

In the first month (October 2018) of the cull, cullers turned in 32,536 iguanas. In November that jumped to 154,929, but during December the numbers dipped and that continued to decrease through to May of this year. In June the numbers climbed back up when cullers brought in 112,202 iguanas.

During the month of July, the DOE said the numbers dropped again to the second-lowest figures with 39,317. During the month of July, according to the DOE, the numbers dropped because cullers were on vacation or had short term employment (NiCE). So far the DOE has spent over $3 million during the cull. A total of 829,765 iguanas has been cull up until July of 2019.

