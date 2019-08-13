Let’s Talk Sports: CIFA President Alfredo Whittaker

On the heels of a successful visit from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, we are joined by Cayman Islands Football Association President Alfredo Whittaker.

On Friday, Mr. Infantino confirmed restrictions would be lifted on CIFA funding for the first time in three years. Mr. Whittaker and CIFA’s administration are excited about the future of the sport in the Cayman Islands.

Listen as the CIFA President provides candid and clear responses surrounding details from the association’s strategic plan for the first time, while providing transparency as to how CIFA operated with limited funding over the past two years.

With the assistance of the FIFA Forward Programme in 2020, CIFA aims to develop it’s Centre of Excellence in Prospect as a fully equipped national team training facility, as well as provide more support at the club level for youth development, while continuing to provide opportunity and competition for national team programmes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

