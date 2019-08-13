Hurley’s Media Sales
Let’s Talk Sports: Cricket Head Coach Peter Anderson & captain Alessandro Morris

August 13, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s national senior men’s cricket team are off the Bermuda for the International Cricket Council T20 Regional Qualifier.

Grouped with the United States, Canada and Bermuda, Cayman needs to finish in the top two to qualifier to represent the Americas region in the United Arab Emirates in October for the final stage of qualification.

After losing captain Ramon Sealy to injury, both Anderson and Morris are confident Cayman can pull off the upset and advance.

Roster

Alessandro Morris – Captain
Troy Taylor – Vice Captain
Darren Cato
Chad Hauptfleisch
Omar Willis
Luke Harrington Myers
Paul Manning
Sacha DeAlwis
Zachary McLaughlin
Akhilesh Gavde
Alistair Ifill
Gregory Strydom
Conroy Wright
Kervin Ebanks

Coach – Peter Anderson
Manager – Ricardo Roach

Schedule

18 August
Cayman v Canada
 
19 August
Cayman v United States
 
21 August
Cayman v Bermuda
 
24 August
Cayman v United States
 
25 August
Cayman v Bermuda
