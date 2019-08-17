Man charged for assaulting a police officer

Simeon Richardson appears in court Friday (16 August) charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer. Mr. Richardson, 20, was arrested Wednesday (14 August) following a physical altercation that left him and two officers nursing injuries. The incident happened near the Bodden Town police station. One of the officers suffered a broken finger and a laceration to the arm during the incident. Mr. Richardson was also detained on traffic charges following the incident.

