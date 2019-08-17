Simeon Richardson appears in court Friday (16 August) charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer. Mr. Richardson, 20, was arrested Wednesday (14 August) following a physical altercation that left him and two officers nursing injuries. The incident happened near the Bodden Town police station. One of the officers suffered a broken finger and a laceration to the arm during the incident. Mr. Richardson was also detained on traffic charges following the incident.
Man charged for assaulting a police officer
August 16, 2019
1 Min Read
About the author
Seaford Russell jr.
Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.
