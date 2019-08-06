Man falls 20 ft off building

A man is hospitalized after falling 20 ft from a building under construction in South Sound. According to emergency personnel, the incident happened at 10:52 a.m. Monday (5 August) morning at a construction site behind Vela condos. Cayman 27 spoke with a worker at the scene.

The worker declined an on-camera interview, but explained the injured man was pulling heavy equipment on the second floor when he slipped off the edge of the building.

The worker said he believed the man was suffering non-life threatening injuries.

