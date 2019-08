Police are today investigating a stabbing in West Bay.

It happened Saturday (24 August) afternoon around 5 p.m. in the vicinity of Up the Hill Road.

Police said a man was stabbed in his neck.

They said when officers arrived on the scene the wounded man was being assisted by another person.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

He has since been discharged.

No arrests have been made.

