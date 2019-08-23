McLean calls for observers in port vote

Opposition MLAs say they want independent observers for Cayman’s first people’s initiated referendum.

This as the Elections Office nears the threshold to trigger a vote on the government’s port project.

Speaking at a media conference Wednesday (21 August), Opposition Leader Hon. Arden McLean said observers should be on the ground during the vote.

He also said it is clear a vote is coming and Cayman needs to prepare.

“We want to see the government act expeditiously once that verification period is over and that 25 percent threshold has been met,” said Mr. McLean.

The Elections Office has verified over 90 percent of the names needed to trigger the referendum on the cruise berthing project.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is on record saying once triggered the referendum will be called before the end of the year.

Read more: Press Statement Aug 21st 2019

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

