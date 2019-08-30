Hurley’s Media Sales
Miller calls for action on boating regulations

August 29, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
On the heels of this month’s deadly boat crash, North Side MLA Ezzard Miller renews his calls for the enactment of boating regulations.
That crash claimed the lives of former police officer Emmanuel Brown and UK national John Turner.
A third victim remains hospitalised.
Back in 2016, all legislators voted to introduce rules requiring boat owners to pass a test on safety, rules of navigation, and the general operation of boats in Cayman waters.
“And despite accepting the accolades for supporting the motion government has done nothing to address the dire situation in the nearly four years since the private member’s motion passed. It is time for some action on this matter before there are any more of these tragic distressing accidents on the water,” said Mr. Miller.
We reached out to the government for an update on the regulations, we did not receive a response.

Read Mr. Miller’s statement and motion:

Miller Urges Government to Act on Boat Safety

Motion on Pleasure Boating – PASSED

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

