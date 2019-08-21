Minister of Education on a journey for world class education

The bell is about to ring for the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

Education leaders from around Cayman met Monday (19 August) for the Annual Educators Professionals Welcome event.

Among the announcements, the education minister said government spent an additional 1-million dollars on equipment and supplies heading into this term, and she promised all educators will be equipped with the latest technology.

“We are on a journey for world-class education, there’s no losing in this game,” Minister of Education, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said.

Ms. O’Connor-Connolly took the stage at Monday’s event for a speech spectators were probably looking forward to. After all, it was here where she announced last year that teachers would be getting raises. If educators were looking for more good news from the minister this year, she did not disappoint.

“This weekend as all of the many supplies, we spent an additional 1 million dollars, just under a million dollars getting new resources,” Ms. O’Connor-Connolly said.

Cayman 27 reached out to the public relations representatives for the event about exactly what those resources are. They said the money was for specific resources needed as the ministry for a new primary school curriculum that she will soon release.

But the minister did specify about one piece of technology she said all teachers will have.

“Every single teacher under our public administration will be in the possession of their own laptop in the schools, and it’s not a dinosaur archaic one, I’ve been reliably informed that it’s the latest programs that’s there,” Ms. O’Connor-Connolly said.

One big change parents of young students will notice, a new primary education curriculum, which was created with input from educators like East End Primary School Principal Allison Greaves.

“I love the fact that children will be taught comprehension skills explicitly and grammar skills explicitly,” Ms. Greaves said.

These educators hope this news will mean this next chapter will be the best yet.

All public schools start on Monday August 26 with the exception of CIFEC, which starts the 29th.

