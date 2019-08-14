Hurley’s Media Sales
Miss Cayman Islands Universe Caitlin Tyson reflects on her experiences

August 13, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The Miss Cayman Islands Universe 2019 pageant is fast approaching.
This Saturday (17 August) reigning queen Caitlin Tyson will pass her crown on to the new Miss Cayman Islands Universe.
On Tuesday (13 August) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Ms.Tyson to discuss her reign and the experiences she’s had over the last year.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

