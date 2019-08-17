Murray weighs in on proposed Anti-Bullying law and upcoming plans for the BTMP

The proposed Anti-Bullying Law is out for public comment, those within the school system are still processing what the changes will mean for them.

The Boys to Men programme at John Gray High School has been lauded as a successful programme to address bullying and help at risk youth.

On Friday (16 August) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with counselor and founder of the BTM programme Christopher Murray to discuss the what is being proposed in the new law.

