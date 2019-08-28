Hurley’s Media Sales
NCVO aiming to raise $1.6m, launches Love Banks initiative

August 27, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The National Council of Voluntary Organisations or NCVO is hoping to attract some love from the community, $1.6 million worth of it at least.
The local non-profit launched its Love Banks initiative last Thursday (22 August) to help raise the funds.
NCVO CEO Miriam Foster explained how it works.
“Basically, people can come in at any time to Three Girls and a Kiln and paint a love bank for us, a little piggy bank for us and that little piggy bank gets registered in terms of where it will be held. You can choose the location if you painted or we can choose the location for you and let you know where funds are being collected in your honour,” said Ms. Foster.
All funds raised will go toward covering the operating costs for the organisations under the NCVO umbrella.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

