New Community Emergency Response Team graduates

Cayman’s newest batch of certified Community Emergency Responders graduated Wednesday (14 August) night. The team of 10 will be tasked with assisting with emergencies within the Bodden Town community. The new community emergency response team trained with Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) over the last several weeks.

“So tonight (Wednesday) we had the community emergency response team graduation and it was the Savannah Meadows graduation. What this programme entails is they go through 32 hours of training. They do a light search and rescue, fire suppressant, VCA, they also do shelter management training, psychosocial support because what we realize is in the aftermath of an event, it does affect persons they are unable to cope. So by equipping our members with these type of tools, they can better assess their community to not only respond but to mitigate,” said Acting deputy director of Hazard Management Cayman Islands Teresita DaSilva.

Ms. DaSilva added, equipping the community members with those skills, will go a long way should a disaster strike. “We wanted to make sure that all communities were self-sufficient. If something were to happen, having these persons rooted inside that area, we know that we can depend on them to be self-sufficient until we are able to come and provide assistance,” said Ms. DaSilva.

HMCI will continue to recruit members from various neighborhoods on the island.

The graduates:

Joseph Burey

John Christian

John Christian

Lisa Gager

Lowell Hynes

Gary Litchmore

Craig Maitland

Diane Maldonado

Kennedy McGowan

Leandra Toniolo
John Tibbetts

