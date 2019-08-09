New emergency alert system nears completion

Final testing for Cayman’s new national emergency notification system is set to be completed this month.

Following this, it will be fully activated.

It’s meant to allow local emergency services to get alerts out to the public faster in times of potential threats or disasters.

On Thursday (8 August) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Director of Public Safety Communication, Julian Lewis to discuss the new system, how it will work and what the public can expect.

