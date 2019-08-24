The extended National Community Enhancement programme (NiCE) wraps up.
But the price tag for the two-week pilot project is yet to be finalised.
The NiCE project management team told Cayman 27 it is presently reviewing that cost.
A crew of six people was tasked with cleaning up Sargassum on Cayman’s shores under the project.
They used a mix of beach cleaning equipment and manual labour to clear the seaweed.
Some of the equipment used included a skid steer, backhoe and beach tech marina.
Areas cleaned included South Sound boat launch ramp and boardwalk areas and Coe Wood Beach in Bodden Town.
A multi-agency task force has been established to map a way forward to deal with Sargassum. The Commerce Ministry is leading that effort.
NiCE extended Sargassum clean-up ends
The extended National Community Enhancement programme (NiCE) wraps up.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.