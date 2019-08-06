Hurley’s Media Sales
NiCE extra two-week Sargassum clean up in progress

August 5, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Work starts for a small team of workers assembled from the annual summer National Community Enhancement (NiCE) programme.

They are tasked with continuing the Sargassum clean-up efforts. Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew announced the creation of the small team recently. It was put together with the hope of managing the consistent Sargassum rolling in on local shores.

Worker Leron Lawrence welcomed the opportunity.

“I was very excited to get a call back from a NiCE programme for another two weeks extension in the summertime. As you can see the Sargassum is coming right back, we were all just out here a month ago and it’s piled back up again. I think it’s gonna take a lot longer than two weeks to get to the bottom of this but I’m thankful for the extra two weeks of work and I’m sure everyone else on this team is as well. Hopefully, it will lead to something full-time,” said Mr. Lawrence.

Over 200 tonnes of Sargassum was cleaned up during the NiCE summer programme.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

