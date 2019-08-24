Ombudsman probes claims of slow police response in North Sound Rd. incident

The Ombudsman’s Office continues to investigate allegations of slow police action in Sunday’s (18 August) violent attack on North Sound Road.

A security guard remains hospitalised in serious condition following that incident.

Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston confirmed Friday (23 August) an investigation is underway.

Ms. Hermiston told Cayman 27 police senior management advised her office about the allegations on social media.

It accused officers of failing to respond in a timely fashion to an incident at the George Town Yacht Club.

In that incident, security guards had kicked out four from a pool. Police said they believe one of them struck one of the guards with a vehicle.

Ms. Hermiston said her office will collect and analyse documents and records relating to Sunday’s incident.

She said they will also be conducting interviews.

Once completed, she said, her Office will publish its findings.

